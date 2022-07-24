Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 1,106.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,980,449 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,567,477 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.06% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $112,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSAC shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $741.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.