Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 254,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $921,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the period.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

