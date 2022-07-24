Barclays Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $165.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.77.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

