Beam Price Reaches $0.19 (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $22.35 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00039508 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 119,193,440 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.