Beefy.Finance Price Hits $1,218.90 on Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

