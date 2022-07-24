Bella Protocol Price Reaches $0.76 (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $36.41 million and $14.98 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,723.74 or 1.00001915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

