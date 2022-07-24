Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 682 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.46.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $127.42 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.95. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

