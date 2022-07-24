Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,449,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,142,000 after acquiring an additional 76,632 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 29,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 538,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.