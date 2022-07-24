Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,634 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE PM opened at $95.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

