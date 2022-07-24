Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $347,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $163.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.19. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.90.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

