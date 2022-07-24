Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,475 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $147.85 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $187.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.23.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 125.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

