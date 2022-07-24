Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $149.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.18 and a 200 day moving average of $158.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.