BetProtocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $179,662.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (BEPRO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded flat against the dollar. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004564 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,883.36 or 1.00005087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BEPRO is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

