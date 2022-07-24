Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Wolfe Research

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Bill.com Price Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $129.57 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,811.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.3% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

