BitNautic Token (BTNT) Market Cap Hits $4.60 Million

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. BitNautic Token has a market cap of $4.60 million and $1,887.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitNautic Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One BitNautic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,312.31 or 0.99965137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BitNautic Token Profile

BitNautic Token is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic. BitNautic Token’s official website is bitnautic.io. BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitNautic Token

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

