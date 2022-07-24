Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Boosted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 0.7% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 14,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 404,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

NYSE BX opened at $96.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.54. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 96.35%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

