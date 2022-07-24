BlitzPredict (XBP) One Day Volume Hits $5,799.00

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. One BlitzPredict coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $808,819.28 and $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000580 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016800 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlitzPredict Coin Trading

