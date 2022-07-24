Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $170,752.98 and approximately $24,004.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,735.98 or 0.99994076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

BCUG is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true "Play2Earn" concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. "

