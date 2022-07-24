B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 475 ($5.68) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.50) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.17) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 580 ($6.93) to GBX 577 ($6.90) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 561.44 ($6.71).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 418.90 ($5.01) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 394.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 497.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 997.38. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 344.26 ($4.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

