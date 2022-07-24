Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at National Bank Financial

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$68.50 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOWFF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.22.

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.38 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 102.59%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

