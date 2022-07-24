Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after buying an additional 5,411,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $152,629,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 52.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,078,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,839,000 after purchasing an additional 817,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

