Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Reduced by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 644,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,892 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.1% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $411,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $512.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.66 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.22. The stock has a market cap of $206.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

