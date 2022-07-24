Brokerages Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT at $184.12

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

American Express Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.61. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.19. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

