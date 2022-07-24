Brokerages Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT at $184.20

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.97. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $136.92 and a 12-month high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

