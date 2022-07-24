Brokerages Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Target Price at $74.14

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENV. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Insider Activity at Envestnet

In related news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Envestnet Trading Up 0.9 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,129,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,580,000 after purchasing an additional 77,467 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,520,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 114,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 118.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ENV opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

