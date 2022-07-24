Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $42.79

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $32.42 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KB Home by 1,375.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.