Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $363.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.