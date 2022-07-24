Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 10,775 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,775 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

