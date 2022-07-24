Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 30,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

EMR opened at $83.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

