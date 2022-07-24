Bytecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $11.21 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and $26,443.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00665025 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.