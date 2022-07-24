ByteNext (BNU) Price Hits $0.0188 on Exchanges

ByteNext (BNU) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $323,589.96 and $132,803.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004553 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016921 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001872 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032169 BTC.
ByteNext Profile
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.
Buying and Selling ByteNext
