ByteNext (BNU) Price Hits $0.0188 on Exchanges

ByteNext (BNU) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $323,589.96 and $132,803.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032169 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.

Buying and Selling ByteNext

