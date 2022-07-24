CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Shares of CACI opened at $286.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.33 and a 200 day moving average of $278.01. CACI International has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $313.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CACI International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 367.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

