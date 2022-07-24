Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Insider Buys £19,300 in Stock

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) insider Martin Incledon Blair acquired 10,000 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £19,300 ($23,072.33).
Cake Box Stock Performance
Shares of CBOX stock opened at GBX 193.50 ($2.31) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 206.97. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 135 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 428 ($5.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £77.40 million and a PE ratio of 1,209.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13.
Cake Box Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 5.10 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cake Box’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.
Cake Box Company Profile
Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 157 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.
