California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of California Resources from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.60.

California Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE CRC opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. California Resources has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.19 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that California Resources will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,531,000 after purchasing an additional 576,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 2,918.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,882,000 after purchasing an additional 993,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

