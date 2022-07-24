Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives $255.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.00.

CRNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 243 ($2.90) to GBX 245 ($2.93) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.93) to GBX 285 ($3.41) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $5.20 on Friday. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

