Carter Financial Group INC. Buys Shares of 3,514 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Nutrien comprises approximately 0.5% of Carter Financial Group INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

