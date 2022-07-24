Carter Financial Group INC. Invests $660,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Carter Financial Group INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $110.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

