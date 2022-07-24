Carter Financial Group INC. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $363.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.28 and its 200-day moving average is $387.86.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

