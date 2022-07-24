Carter Financial Group INC. Takes $2.81 Million Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Amplify Online Retail ETF makes up 3.8% of Carter Financial Group INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carter Financial Group INC. owned approximately 0.76% of Amplify Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $46.43 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $126.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.75.

