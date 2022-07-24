Carter Financial Group INC. Takes Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 483.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 168,754 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.21. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.63). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NGL Energy Partners

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Further Reading

