Celer Network (CELR) Market Cap Hits $130.59 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $130.59 million and $47.71 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,068,599,478 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

