CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,821,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,503 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.77% of CenterPoint Energy worth $149,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $966,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,173,000 after buying an additional 353,670 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.