Chainge Tops 24 Hour Volume of $737,532.00 (CHNG)

Chainge (CHNG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Chainge coin can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chainge has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Chainge has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $737,532.00 worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016598 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032312 BTC.
Chainge Profile
Chainge’s total supply is 570,761,920 coins and its circulating supply is 110,046,435 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge.
Chainge Coin Trading
