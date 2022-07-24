Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.00.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.28.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

