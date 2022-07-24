Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00.
CHKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.00.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.28.
Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.