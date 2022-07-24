Civitas Hits Market Capitalization of $13,840.80 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market cap of $13,840.80 and approximately $18.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00144241 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000757 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,696,472 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

