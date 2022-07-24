Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Declares $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.705 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th.
TSE:CCA opened at C$85.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.97. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$81.44 and a 52-week high of C$121.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86.
In other Cogeco Communications news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$88.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,452,436.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 159,900 shares in the company, valued at C$14,161,255.68. In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total transaction of C$98,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,655,379. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$88.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,452,436.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,161,255.68. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 99,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,819.
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
