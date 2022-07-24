Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Declares $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.705 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

TSE:CCA opened at C$85.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.97. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$81.44 and a 52-week high of C$121.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cogeco Communications news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$88.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,452,436.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 159,900 shares in the company, valued at C$14,161,255.68. In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total transaction of C$98,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,655,379. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$88.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,452,436.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,161,255.68. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 99,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,819.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cogeco Communications

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC cut Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.06.

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.