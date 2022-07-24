Collateral Pay Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $135,997.99 and approximately $1,378.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032312 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.