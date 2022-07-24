Collateral Pay Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $135,997.99 and approximately $1,378.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016598 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032312 BTC.
Collateral Pay Coin Profile
Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.
Collateral Pay Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.