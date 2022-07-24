Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in S&P Global by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after buying an additional 700,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $361.94 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.79 and its 200-day moving average is $376.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.57.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

