Connectome (CNTM) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Connectome (CNTM) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Connectome has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $185,364.90 and approximately $491,585.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,733.22 or 1.00001249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to.

Connectome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.