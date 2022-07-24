Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,396 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in UDR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UDR by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

UDR Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE UDR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.52. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.